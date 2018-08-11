ADC Basohli asks revenue officials to evict land encroachers

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Basohli Sanjay Gupta on Friday asked Tehsildar to evict the encroachers on state, Kahcharai and forest, Revenue land.
According to an official, Gupta said this during a grievance redress camp held here at Dhar Mahanpur to listen and resolve the problems faced by the local people.
Several deputations and individuals projected their demands to team of officers headed by the ADC, the official said.
The official said that the locals demanded repair of the local roads, augmentation of power and water supply, repair of transformer, plugging leakage of PHE pipes, filling of vacant posts, construction of IHHL, amendment in BPL supply of ration and adequate supply of nutrition to Anganwari Centres.
The ADC asked the Engineers of PWD/PMGSY to repair the roads on war footing. He also directed PHE to plug leakage of pipes and restore water sources in the area.
He further directed to BDO Mahanpur, to expedite the construction of IHHLs under SBM. TSO was directed to supply ration K/Oil in far flung area without any delay.
Meanwhile PRCs, Revenue extracts, RBA and other certificates were issued to the applicants on the spot which was highly appreciated by the public.
The meeting was attended by Tehsildar Mahanpur, DFO Basohli AEE PHE, PDD PMGSY, PWD, TSO, CDPO,BMO, ZEO Mahanpur BDO Dhar Mahanpur, the official added.