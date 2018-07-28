ADC Baramulla penalizes shopkeepers for violations

Rising Kashmir NewsBARAMULLA, JULY 27:
Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Farooq Ahmad Baba today imposed a fine of Rs 23500 on several shopkeepers including a fine of Rs 15000 on meat sellers for providing items in unhygienic condition besides other sub-standard services to the customers.
Accordingly, on the directions of Commissioner Food Safety Kashmir, a team of officials inspected various shopkeepers in Pattan area wherein they found the sub-standard services and consumables in the unhygienic condition being provided to the people.
Consequently, the matter was brought into the notice of ADC, who as adjudicating officer imposed fine under various sections of Food Safety & Standard Act.