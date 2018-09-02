About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

ADC Bandipora inaugurates Access Point of IPP Bank

Published at September 02, 2018 12:06 AM 0Comment(s)270views


Rising Kashmir News

BANDIP0RA, SEPTEMBER 01:

 In order to transform India into the cashless economy and to enhance financial inclusion with deep rural penetration India Post Payments (IPP) Banks were launched by the Prime Minister of India across the country. On the same lines Acess Point of IPP Bank, Bandipora was inaugurated by the Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Mohammad Qasim Wani here today.
On the occasion, general awareness regarding the mission, products, services and benefits of IPP Bank were provided through power point presentation. The programme was attended by District Level Officers, Senior Citizens besides the representatives of various Banks operating in the district.
While speaking on the occasion ADDC, Bandipora, highlighted the importance of digital banking and Direct Benefits Transfer Scheme and impressed upon the participants to leverage the benefits of IPP Bank.

 

