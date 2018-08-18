Adbi Kunj holds multifaceted literary meet

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Adbi Kunj on Friday organized a multifaceted literary meet in Jammu.
According to a spokesman, the meet was presided over by renowned poet Sangdil Wafa whereas a young poet Abdul Jabbar Butt conducted the proceeding of the meet.
At the outset of the meet, Chairman of the organization Aarash Dalmotra informed that Adbi Kunj Jammu is going to celebrate its 44th foundation Day function on 27th of August 2018 at 4 PM at K.L. Sehgal Hall of Cultural Academy Jammu.
In the beginning of literary round up, President of the Adbi Kunj Sham Talib delivered an open lecture on the Art of short story writing. In the creative writing session, various write ups were presented which includes “Apne-Lahoo-Di-Panchhan” (Dogri) by K.L. Salgotra, “Do-Seheliyan” (Hindi) by Chaman Sagoch, “Ek-Dil-Do-Rahian” (Urdu) by Sangdil Wafa, “Hind-Ka-Pehla-Batwara” (Urdu) by Aarash Dalmotra, “Razdar” (Gojri) by Mohd Sarwar Chohan Habeeb, “Silsla” (Urdu) by Sham Talib.
Others who participated in the meet include Aarash Dalmotra, Sarwar Chohan Habeeb, Malik Singh Wafa, Santosh Nadan, K.R.Salgotra, Sanjeev Kumar, S.K. Gupta, Rajeev Kumar, Abdul Jabbar Butt and Sham Talib. The meet come to end with vote of thanks by Aarash Dalmotra Chairman Adbi Kunj J&K, Jammu, the spokesman added.