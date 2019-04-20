Adbi Kunj holds literary meet to commemorate Ramnavami, Baisakhi

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Adbi Kunj on Friday organized a multi-faceted literary meet to commemorate the ‘Ramnavami’ and ‘Baisakhi’.

As per a statement, the meet was presided over by a renowned intellectual Rtd. Principal of Education Department R.D. Verma while multilingual poet and writer Bishan Dass Khak conducted the proceeding of the meet.

Members of Adbi Kunj also paid tributes to Dr. B.R Ambedkar on birth anniversary and Jallianwala Bagh victims on centenary.

At the outset, Sham Talib greets people on Ramnavami and Baisakhi.

While paying his tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on 128th birth anniversary, he threw detailed light on the achievements of Dr. Ambedkar.

He said that Dr. Ambedkar always stood by the poor and down-trodden people and was a real social worker.

He also paid rich tributes to victims of Jallian Wala Bagh massacre that took place 100 years ago. A two minutes silence was also observed in the memory of victims.

A composite poetic round up was also held in which poets recited their poems. The poets present on the occasion included Aarash Dalmotra, R.D.Verma, Bishan Dass Khak, Sanjeev Kumar, Sparas Sharma, Raj Kamal, Rajeev Kumar, Ved Uppal, S.K.Gupta, Jaitender Bassan, Babli Zutshi, Santosh Nadan and Sham Talib.

The meet come to end with the vote of thanks by Aarash Dalmotra, Chairman Adbi Kunj J&K, Jammu, the statement read.