Adbi Kunj holds literary meet

Jammu:
Adbi Kunj on Sunday organized a multifaceted literary meet.
According to a spokesman, a large number of literary figures and poetry lovers participated from the different parts of the city.
He said that the meet was presided over by renowned poet Mohd Sarwar Chohan Habeeb while young poet Abdul Jabar Butt conducted the proceeding of the meet.
the opening of the meet, Adbi Kunj paid tributes to renowned poet Shakeel Badayuni on his 102nd birth anniversary (03/08/1916) and the pioneer of Hindi song writing Maithali Sharan Gupt on his 132nd birth anniversary (03/08/1886).
On the occasion, Sham Talib President & Aarash Om Dalmotra Chairman threw detailed light on the various aspects of their lives and contributions in the field of poetry.
He said that in the creative prose session, Aarash Dalmotra read out a memorable Urdu short story “Thag” while Sarwar Chohan Habeeb also presented a Gojri short story “Kandan”.
In the composite poetic session, another discussion was also held on a satirical Dogri poem “Sharabi”. The other poets of the session were Aarash, Mohd Sarwar Chohan Habeeb, Santosh Nadan, Abdal Jabbar Butt, K.R. Salgotra, Sanjdev Kumar, Chaman Sagoch, Wafa Sangdil, Rajeev Kumar and Sham Talib. The meet was come to end with the vote of thanks by Aarash Dalmotra Chairman Adbi Kunj Jammu, the spokesman added.