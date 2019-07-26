AD Fisheries deptt, others penalized for unauthorized absence in Kathua

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Administration Kathua on Thursday initiated action against officials found absent from duty without taking leave from competent authority.

As per an official, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Raghav Langer, during a surprise inspection of government offices, found Assistant Director, Fisheries absent from duty. The Bio-metric attendance system of the office was also not functioning.

The DDC directed to stop the salary of AD Fisheries, his Head Assistant, Senior Assistant and the driver.

A show cause notice was also issued to the absentees and asked to explain their position within two days.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Kathua (CMO) recommended withholding salary of Block Medical Officer (BMO) Hiranagar after he was found absent from duty.

The CMO had conducted surprise inspections of CHC Hiranagar, CHC Parole & District Hospital Kathua late night hours and found the BMO Hiranagar absent from his duty. The CMO ordered withholding of salary of the absentee officer and issued him show cause notice.

Junior pharmacist, Jai Rekha of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital Kathua was also placed under suspension for unauthorized absence from duties, the

official added.