Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Outbreak: GoI rushes five teams to Muzaffarpur

June 19, 2019 | RK Web News

The Government of India has rushed five teams of senior paediatricians and para-medics to Muzaffarpur in Bihar to strengthen the state's efforts and measures in the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome affected areas.



It was decided in a review meeting to take stock of the public health measures for the management of the Encephalitis cases, officials said. The meeting was chaired by Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in New Delhi.



The Minister said the teams will strengthen the clinical care to existing patients in the hospitals and also strengthen surveillance of cases from peripheral areas.



He said a high-level central team led by Joint Secretary in the Ministry, Lav Agarwal is permanently stationed in the area to monitor the operations. Ten additional ambulances have also been put into action in the most affected blocks of the districts for round the clock services.



In Muzaffarpur, additional doctors and ambulances have been deployed to tackle the menace of encephalitis. Doctors from different government hospitals like Patna, Darbhanga and Nalanda Medical College Hospitals have been deployed to ensure round the clock availability at Srikrishna Medical College Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur.



Besides this free additional mobile ambulances have been pressed into service to ferry Encephalitis affected children to SKMCH and Kejrwal Hospital. Talking to AIR Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Muzaffarpur Dr SP Singh told 11 additional ambulances of Medical College and Sadar Hospital has been sent in the field. He said 16 ambulances are already been in the service for each block level Primary Health Centre and 10 additional ambulances are under process of deployment.



"A massive awareness and ORS distribution campaign have been launched in all 16 blocks of Muzaffarpur from today in view of the outbreak of Encephalitis. Nodal officers and magistrates have been deployed for monitoring. Doctors and other health officials have been sent to the field. ASHA, Anganwadi workers and Self Help Group (SHG) Jeevika volunteers have been given the task to contact every household in AES affected areas.



The state government has provided ex-gratia of Rs 2 crore 76 lakhs for next of kin of the 69 deceased in Muzaffarpur.