About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 06, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha joins Congress

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha joined the Congress on Saturday, ending his long association with the BJP.

Actor-turned politicianSinha, 72, joined the Congress in presence of senior Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Sinha is likely to contest as the opposition alliance candidate from Bihar's Patna Sahib, reports said. 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 06, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha joins Congress

              

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha joined the Congress on Saturday, ending his long association with the BJP.

Actor-turned politicianSinha, 72, joined the Congress in presence of senior Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Sinha is likely to contest as the opposition alliance candidate from Bihar's Patna Sahib, reports said. 

News From Rising Kashmir

;