Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha joins Congress

April 06, 2019 | RK Online Desk

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha joined the Congress on Saturday, ending his long association with the BJP.

Actor-turned politicianSinha, 72, joined the Congress in presence of senior Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Sinha is likely to contest as the opposition alliance candidate from Bihar's Patna Sahib, reports said.