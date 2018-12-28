Activists stage protest, demand preservation of Kashmiri

Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
Amid onslaught on Kashmiri language, the voices in favour of persevering this language are going shriller day by day—with many demanding its preservation and promotion.
On Thursday, scores of the people associated with Kashmiri Language Union (KLU) including students of Kashmiri language department asked government to save the dying mother tongue.
“Kashmiri language is dying and we are losing our identity day by day,” shouted protestors at Press Enclave, Srinagar. Besides raising slogans like “Kashrin Henz Pehchan, Kashir Zaban Kashir Zaban (Identity of every Kashmiri is Kashmiri langue), the protestors asked governor administration to make this language compulsory at higher secondary level in all educational institutions.
They appealed the administration including Director of School Education Ghulam Nabi Itoo to implement the order Via 333 Edu of 2017 which states that mother tongue of Jammu and Kashmir (Kashmiri, Dogri and Bhudhi) should be made compulsory till higher secondary level throughout the state including Chenab valley.
“This is not the matter of just Kashmir students, but every Kashmiri should be worried,” said Kifayat Ahmad, who is pursing M.A in Kashmiri from Kashmir University.
He said out of more than 200 higher secondary in the Valley, Kashmiri is taught only in 25 to 30 schools, and only nine colleges out of more than 20. “Every year 100s of students come out from university with Post graduation in Kashmiri language. Many scholars who have qualified NET, JRF in this subject are sitting idle, because we don’t have enough schools and colleges where we can teach,” said another protestor.
One of the protestors said that government should close down “Kashmiri department” if they don’t want to preserve this language and introduce subjects in all the educational institutions.
The protestors lashed out at government for not creating jobs for Kashmiri teachers in Primary and Higher Secondary Schools and Colleges.
Pertinent to mention, Kashmiri language is being taught in all government schools of Kashmir division up to 9th standard and it is one of the optional subject for class 11th and 12th.
Besides, Kashmir University has a full-fledged Kashmiri department to teach students at postgraduate, doctorate and post doctorate level besides Certificate and PG Diploma.
Majrooh Rashid, HoD Kashmiri department at Kashmir University said that every year, around 70 students are registered for MA in Kashmiri language. "We have around 30 scholars in our department. Kashmiri subject has been introduced in many colleges but there is a need to introduce it in other colleges as well,” he said. Rashid said there are hundreds of students who are doing Post-graduation from private institutes.
Meanwhile, General Secretary, Kashmiri Language Union (KLU), Sufi Hilal said that they met all the higher ups and asked them to make this subject compulsory in all the higher secondaries of the valley, but to no avail. “If our demands are not fulfilled we will go for the hunger strike,” he said.
Khurshid A Ganai, Advisor to Governor, School Education said that he will look into the matter. "I have seen the Video in which students were protesting, I will look into the matter," he said.