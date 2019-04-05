Activists stage protest against civil traffic ban on highway

April 05, 2019 | Irfan Yatoo

Scores of activists associated with RTI movement Kashmir and travel industry on Friday staged a protest against the recent government order of civil traffic ban on Sringar-Jammu highway on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Shouting anti government slogans, they said the ban will hit the economy of the state, besides affecting patients and students in the valley.

Pir Nasruallah, an activist, said "It is a delivberate move to make the people of Kashmir suffer. The order has been issued without conuslting anyone."