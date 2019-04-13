Action taken against Facebook page administrator for misusing Rising Kashmir content

April 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rising Kashmir has taken action against the Facebook page ‘Insides Kashmir’ for using its content, style and design as its own.

The administrator of the Facebook page, Muzamil Qyoom Bhat of Natipora had used the front page of Rising Kashmir epaper and presented it as his own while removing the mast head and replacing it with ‘Insides Kashmir’.

The administrator of the Facebook page submitted a written apology to Rising Kashmir saying that he had already deactivated his Facebook page ‘Insides Kashmir’ and assured that he would never misuse the page ever again in future.