Action initiated against violators of prohibitory orders in Doda

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Legal action has been initiated here against six persons for violating prohibitory orders of depositing licensed weapons with police as issued by the District Magistrate ahead of last Lok Sabha elections.

As per the police, SSP Doda has lodged FIR against the six persons of Doda and Bhaderwah tehsils for not complying to the prohibitory order.

As per details, after an enquiry it was established that violation was done by the six accused persons and the complaint was submitted for judicial determination and further directions were passed on to the police authorities to take strict necessary action.