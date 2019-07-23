Action initiated against food unit for misuse of Toll tax exemption

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Industries & Commerce, Kashmir today took cognizance of the misuse of the Toll tax exemption by a food unit dealing with the dressing of chickens and initiated process of de-registration of the defaulting vendor.

A food unit, M/s Modern Foods Khrew, dealing in dressed chickens was disposing his imports in open market and accordingly a preliminary inquiry was initiated which found complaints against the vendor as factual, a statement of the Department said.

Toll exemption to the said unit has been withdrawn and General Manager District Industries Centre, Pulwama has been asked to initiate action against the erring unit holder, it added.

Further, the statement said that Deputy Excise Commissioner Toll Post Lakhanpur has been requested to withdraw the Toll tax forms issued in favour of the defaulting unit.

"An inquiry committee will also fix responsibility of the erring officials involved in the delinquency," the statement added.