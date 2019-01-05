Action initiated against 35 employees for unauthorized absence

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 04:
District Administration Srinagar Friday initiated disciplinary action against 35 employees from various departments of the district.
The disciplinary action was initiated after the said employees were found unauthorizedly absent from duty during a surprise inspection of various departments held in the district.
DC Srinagar speaking in reference to it said the district administration has zero tolerance for unauthorised absence of employees from duty. He warned of strict action as per rules against unauthorised absence from duty.
He requested the general public to report instances of unauthorized absence of government employees in district at the DC Office helpline 7051112345.