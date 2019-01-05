About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Action initiated against 35 employees for unauthorized absence

Published at January 05, 2019 02:02 AM 0Comment(s)168views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 04:

District Administration Srinagar Friday initiated disciplinary action against 35 employees from various departments of the district.
The disciplinary action was initiated after the said employees were found unauthorizedly absent from duty during a surprise inspection of various departments held in the district.
DC Srinagar speaking in reference to it said the district administration has zero tolerance for unauthorised absence of employees from duty. He warned of strict action as per rules against unauthorised absence from duty.
He requested the general public to report instances of unauthorized absence of government employees in district at the DC Office helpline 7051112345.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top