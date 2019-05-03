‘Action against tipper drivers for ferrying uncovered building material’

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Thursday stressed all concerned officers to take strict action as per law against the tipper drivers found involved in ferrying uncovered building material across capital city.

It was observed that the building material in the shape of sand, bricks, bajri, clay, dust, cement etc. is being transported uncovered which leads to the flying off the material particles causing air pollution and other environmental issues, besides polluting water bodies.

He enjoined upon all the stake holders to ensure that the material is covered properly with tarpaulins during transportation of the material.

He said the violators of the order shall be impounded by the Police and dealt as per the relevant law.