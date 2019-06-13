About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 13, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Action against JK bank taken on RBI’s recommendation: CS

‘Employees appointed under CSR, golf courses built’ 

Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said that the action against Jammu and Kashmir Bank was done on the recommendation of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which pointed to the lack of governance in the running of financial institution.
Addressing a press conference alongside the Governor, Subrahmanyam said that the bank had appointed several employees and spent money on golf courses on the name of corporate social responsibility (CSR).
“RBI gave us a letter that they were extremely concerned about the governance issues of JK bank. These issues have been pending despite repeated appraisals by the RBI. So, we were forced to remove the chairman of the bank,” he said.
Subrahmanyam said in one of the cases, the bank spent Rs 50 crore on a golf course “where less than 1,000 people come and play.”
“Tell me out of 80 lakh account holders in the bank, how many of them play golf,” he asked. He said the bank was surviving on the government money and subsidies.
“A bank is not an employment agency. It’s fundamentally a bank and a custodian of people’s money. Its primary responsibility is to take care of the money. It’s not a charity institution,” he said.
He said the ACB raids on the bank were related to old complaints of irregularities and not recent selections.
He said the government has constituted the “best search committee to suggest good people as CMD of the bank, which is a shining glory of the State.”
“We are roping in some of the best ex-governors, who will choose the best for the post. It’s important that the bank should regain its glory,” Subrahmanyam said.
Subrahmanyam said the RTI and CVC guidelines for the bank would also be implemented.
“Under RBI guidelines, post of chairman and director will also be separated. Director will be in credit committee while chairman will be in audit committee,” he said.
Subrahmanyam said around six fact-finding committees in different areas, such as sports, technical education, sports council, macadamisation, dredging and Jammu And Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation Limited had been set up “to act against the corrupt elements through the amended powers granted ACB.

 

Latest News

President rule in JK to be extended for 6 more months

President rule in JK to be extended for 6 more months

Jun 12 | PTI
Clashes erupt in Anantnag after militant attack, mobile internet suspe ...

Clashes erupt in Anantnag after militant attack, mobile internet suspe ...

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir
Anantnag attack: ASI among two more dead, death toll reaches six

Anantnag attack: ASI among two more dead, death toll reaches six

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir
Anantnag attack: Militant killed, toll reaches four  

Anantnag attack: Militant killed, toll reaches four  

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag attack: Two CRPF men succumb to injuries, death toll three

Anantnag attack: Two CRPF men succumb to injuries, death toll three

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir
2 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

2 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

Jun 12 | Press Trust of India
Guv rejects reports of delimitation in J&K, says no threat to Article ...

Guv rejects reports of delimitation in J&K, says no threat to Article ...

Jun 12 | Rising Kashmir News
CRPF man killed, police officer among four injured in Anantnag attack

CRPF man killed, police officer among four injured in Anantnag attack

Jun 12 | Shafat Mir

'I respect' Hurriyat leaders but they have suffered for 'wrong reasons ...

Jun 12 | Junaid Kathju
Cloudburst hit Bandipora village, four persons fell unconscious

Cloudburst hit Bandipora village, four persons fell unconscious

Jun 12 | M T Rasool
I&FC department issues flood alert in Srinagar, south Kashmir

I&FC department issues flood alert in Srinagar, south Kashmir

Jun 12 | Rabiya Bashir  
Amnesty International cancels presser after authorities

Amnesty International cancels presser after authorities 'deny permissi ...

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Flash floods wash away bridge in Bandipora village, several localities ...

Flash floods wash away bridge in Bandipora village, several localities ...

Jun 12 | M T Rasool
Flash floods damage bridge in Tangmarg, several villages inundated in ...

Flash floods damage bridge in Tangmarg, several villages inundated in ...

Jun 12 | Noor ul Haq
Youth found hanging inside his house in Kupwara

Youth found hanging inside his house in Kupwara

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
65 Rohingyas found shipwrecked in Thailand

65 Rohingyas found shipwrecked in Thailand

Jun 12 | AFP/PTI
JK Govt terminates services of PPs, APPs

JK Govt terminates services of PPs, APPs

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Two women die after tree falls on them in Bandipora village

Two women die after tree falls on them in Bandipora village

Jun 12 | M T Rasool
Fresh snowfall in Ganderbal upper reaches, Sgr-Leh highway closed for ...

Fresh snowfall in Ganderbal upper reaches, Sgr-Leh highway closed for ...

Jun 12 | Umar Raina
Man killed, two injured as strong winds uproot trees in Ganderbal

Man killed, two injured as strong winds uproot trees in Ganderbal

Jun 12 | Umar Raina
Traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway after brief closure

Traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway after brief closure

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Mughal road closed for traffic after landslides, trees uprooted

Mughal road closed for traffic after landslides, trees uprooted

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Jun 12 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 13, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Action against JK bank taken on RBI’s recommendation: CS

‘Employees appointed under CSR, golf courses built’ 

              

Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said that the action against Jammu and Kashmir Bank was done on the recommendation of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which pointed to the lack of governance in the running of financial institution.
Addressing a press conference alongside the Governor, Subrahmanyam said that the bank had appointed several employees and spent money on golf courses on the name of corporate social responsibility (CSR).
“RBI gave us a letter that they were extremely concerned about the governance issues of JK bank. These issues have been pending despite repeated appraisals by the RBI. So, we were forced to remove the chairman of the bank,” he said.
Subrahmanyam said in one of the cases, the bank spent Rs 50 crore on a golf course “where less than 1,000 people come and play.”
“Tell me out of 80 lakh account holders in the bank, how many of them play golf,” he asked. He said the bank was surviving on the government money and subsidies.
“A bank is not an employment agency. It’s fundamentally a bank and a custodian of people’s money. Its primary responsibility is to take care of the money. It’s not a charity institution,” he said.
He said the ACB raids on the bank were related to old complaints of irregularities and not recent selections.
He said the government has constituted the “best search committee to suggest good people as CMD of the bank, which is a shining glory of the State.”
“We are roping in some of the best ex-governors, who will choose the best for the post. It’s important that the bank should regain its glory,” Subrahmanyam said.
Subrahmanyam said the RTI and CVC guidelines for the bank would also be implemented.
“Under RBI guidelines, post of chairman and director will also be separated. Director will be in credit committee while chairman will be in audit committee,” he said.
Subrahmanyam said around six fact-finding committees in different areas, such as sports, technical education, sports council, macadamisation, dredging and Jammu And Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation Limited had been set up “to act against the corrupt elements through the amended powers granted ACB.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;