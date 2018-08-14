Act tough against encroachers, illegal miners on Tawi river bed: Div Com to officials

Calls for heightened vigil in identified areas
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, on Monday asked enforcement agencies to take stringent measures and heighten surveillance to prevent illegal mining on Tawi river bed and removal of unauthorized constructions along the river banks.
According to an official, chairing a meeting to review the implementation of Jammu and Kashmir High Court directions issued in response to a string of PILs, the Div Com asked the concerned departments to identify the unauthorized and illegal constructions in the city areas and the catchment area of Tawi river and initiate extensive anti encroachment drive.
The Div Com asked the Geology and Mining department to properly demarcate the auction beds and initiate stern action against the illegal mining. He further directed for taking action against illegal stone crushers not following the set norms and guidelines.
The meeting was attended by SSP Jammu, Vivek Gupta,Chief engineer PHE Ashok Gandotra, Chief Engineer I&FC KK Magotra, Chief Engineer PHE Ashok Gandotra, Chief Engineer I&FC KK Magotra, Commissioner JMC Arvind Kotwal, VC JDA P.S Rathore, DFO Jammu Sat Paul, Joint Director Geology and Mining Manisha Sarin, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Nissar Ahmed, Project Manager ERA Ajay Gupta, Executive Engineer UEED, Dy Director Tourism besides other senior functionaries of various departments, the official said.
Joint Director Geology and mining apprised Div Com that the CCTVs have been installed on various locations to keep check on illegal activities, while out of 14 unauthorized stone crushers 8 have been sealed.
The Div Com asked the SSP Jammu to prepare a surveillance grid where intercepting and surveillance unit will be located and manpower will be placed.
The Div Com instructed the concerned functionaries for maintaining a daily visual evidence of the identified areas and deal firmly if any change in the status that indicates any encroachment or illegal construction is noticed. He directed VC Jammu Development Authority to complete the Geo tagging of the areas falling within its jurisdiction.
The Div Com asked the departments to share the details of illegal structure with police so that necessary action can be initiated and further directed for conducting physical verification of status of illegal encroachments. He asked the JMC, JDA and Revenue departments to nominate officers within their areas to make roundups to restrict illegal construction.
He asked them to take legal action against the person who creates hurdle during anti encroachment drives.
The meeting also reviewed the progress achieved in demolition of illegal structures constructed in some localities and asked the concerned to submit compliance reports.
Later, the Div com chaired a meeting with DCs of Jammu province to review the data entering and uploading for Ayushman Bharat scheme.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Health services Jammu Dr. Chander Parkash, CMO Jammu, Deputy CMO Jammu and all DC’s and CMO’s of Jammu province through Video Conference, the official added.
The Deputy Director Health services informed about that the scheme has the benefit cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family per year. The target beneficiaries of the proposed scheme will be more than 10 crore families belonging to poor and vulnerable population based on SECC data, the official added.
The Div Com directed DC’s and CMO’s of Jammu province ensure timely uploading of data for SECC database.
Meanwhile, the Div Com attended an awareness/ interaction program with farmers of litchi village organized by department of horticulture.
On the occasion, the div com distributed litchi plants among farmers from Marh block and appreciated the initiatives of the department. He asked the farmers to use organic fertilizers instead of chemical fertilizers in their fields.
Director Horticulture Anuradha Gupta, Chief Horticulture Officer Jammu, Deputy Director Central, Horticulture Development officers and other senior functionaries of the department were also present on the occasion.
The Div Com was informed by Director horticulture that the scheme is being implemented on 60 Ha land in Marh Block, said the official.