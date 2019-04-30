About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 30, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

‘Act Together’ organizes first aid camp at Bla

Act Together, an NGO in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society Jammu and Kashmir Monday organised a two day first aid training camp for volunteers and employees of various institutions at Baramulla.
Volunteers associated with Act Together, officials from the ICPS department and volunteers from around nine orphanages took part in the training camp. Dr Bali master trainer IRCS and his team also participated in the training program. The program was inaugurated by ACD Baramulla Yar Ali Khan, who lauded the presentation and dedication of both the trainers and volunteers.
The volunteers were given training on how to clear airways, give CPR, chest and abdominal thrusts, to tackle stoke convulsions, electric shock, to stop bleeding, dealing with wounds, handling transport stretchers, handling snake bites besides various other techniques.
Dr. Bali, the master trainer spoke about different types of first aid. 'Act Together’ works in the areas of mental health by organizing awareness workshops on mental health, screening of clients for counseling and psychiatric consultation besides organizing awareness programs related to first aid techniques.
President of 'Act Together' Sameer Ahmad said that the main reason to hold a first aid training program was to spread awareness among the people about various first aid methods.

"We are seeking the cooperation of individuals in order to spread awareness among people regarding first aid methods. We invited volunteers from orphanages, from government offices and others in order to train them about first aid so that these volunteers can work to safeguard the human lives if any need arises in near future," Sameer said.
He said that in any eventuality, the first and foremost job of a volunteer is to carry the patients, victims up to the hospital without any additional damage.
"The training is how to carry a patient or any victim up to the hospital without any delay or any additional injury or damage. Volunteers need to remain ready to help the people in distress all the times and imparting techniques of first aid helps them to save the life of people in emergencies," he added
Sameer said that the NGO is going to impart first aid training in an institutionalized way, so that students and teachers in schools and colleges will be able to tackle any such situation in an emergency.

