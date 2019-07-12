Act-Together organized training program on social skills, leadership at B’la

July 12, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Act-Together, a non-governmental organization in collaboration with Intellectual Social and Personality development (ISPD) Mindmaster techniques organised a training program on social skills and leadership at north Kashmir's Baramulla on Thursday.

A statement from the NGO said on this occasion famous mind trainer and founder ISPD Tariq Marghoob was the resource person for the program. The participants who participated in the program included staff, volunteers of the organisation and other community workers.

The statement said that the Chief speaker Tariq Marghoob deliberated in detail upon various aspects of social skills such as leadership, communication skills, persuasion and influence skills, conflict management, building bonds and rapport and collaboration, cooperation and team building.

He discussed various techniques for improving the skills and approach towards community services. The day-long program was organised for capacity building of the participants and train them on various aspects which they face during their work in the community. The program concluded with vote of thanks from the president and CEO of Act Together Sameer Ahmad.

