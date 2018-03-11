‘Act Together’ holds medical camp at Pattan

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
Act Together, a non-governmental organization (NGO) in collaboration with Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Saturday organised a medical camp at Duslipora Singhpora Pattan in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.
A huge number of patients attended the medical camp in which renowned doctors Dr Bilal, Dr Saleem and Dr Zainab, attended the patients.
The organiser of the medical camp said around 60 patients were screened who were provided free medicines.
The camp covered a cluster of three villages including Duslipora, Harinara and Yakhwanpora village.
‘Act Together’ works in the areas of mental health by organizing awareness workshops on mental health, screening of clients for counselling and psychiatric consultation.
President of 'Act Together' Sameer Ahmad said that their entire team is dedicated and committed to working persistently for the betterment of society.
"This camp was organised for the psychiatric consultation of already identified patients of various psycho somatic manifestatations through various awareness programmes. The patients included OSD, MDE, PTSD cases, who don't have access and awareness to various health centers due to various socio-economic reasons," Sameer Ahmad said.
