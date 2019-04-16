About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 16, 2019 | Agencies

Act immediately, SC tells EC on hate speeches

The Supreme Court Monday told the Election Commission to respond immediately to hate speeches after the poll panel said it was "toothless" and "powerless" when the model code of conduct was violated.
In a sharp jibe at the Election Commission counsel, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said: "This is something you are duty bound to do. You have to be prompt, you have to act immediately. You can't drag it."
The court agreed to examine the statements made by BSP chief Mayawati, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.
A bench of Chief Justice Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna put the matter for consideration on Tuesday. The court sought the presence of the Election Commission official during the hearing.
Taking up a petition filed by NRI Harpreet Mansukhani, the bench sought to know from advocate Amit Sharma, appearing for the EC, regarding the nature of action that shall be initiated against the politicians for alleged hate speeches or statements seeking votes on the basis of religion or caste.
The Election Commission informed the court that its power was circumscribed and so it could only issue notice, then an advisory and lodge a criminal complaint on repeated violations.
The counsel for the poll body said it was "toothless" and "powerless" against hate and religious speeches made during the elections.
The apex court said that then it was appropriate to examine the scope of powers of the poll panel that is also a constitutional body.
The EC counsel said that in cases of complaints, it issues notice and seeks reply regarding the violation of the model code of conduct.
"We ask them to be careful and issue an advisory."
The counsel replied that it does not have power to de-recognise or disqualify the offending person. And if the candidate continues to to violate the Model Code of Conduct, then the poll body can file a compliant.
Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the petitioner, contended that the Election Commission already had vast power under the Article 324 of the Constitution.
The bench enquired from the EC counsel what action did it take against Adityanath on his statement on 'Modiji ki Sena' (Modi's Army).
The EC counsel said the matter was closed after his explanation but there were two matters wherein both Mayawati and Adityanath had to respond by April 12.
The petitioner pleaded before the court that it should take strict action against political parties if their spokespersons or leaders made speeches or make remarks in media specifically on religion and caste.
The petitioner requested the court to set up a committee under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge to monitor the election process and the Election Commission.
The petitioner informed the court that EC, in a historical perspective, was yet to act against political parties, although, under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, this was permissible.

Latest News

Complaint against Mehbooba over

Complaint against Mehbooba over 'seditious' tweet

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
BJP’s divisive agenda will face humiliating defeat in J&K: Akhtar

BJP’s divisive agenda will face humiliating defeat in J&K: Akhtar

Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir News
Husband, wife among five family members injured in gas cylinder blast

Husband, wife among five family members injured in gas cylinder blast

Apr 15 | Agencies
Naeem Geelani summoned again by NIA

Naeem Geelani summoned again by NIA

Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir News
If my family wanted to break India, there would have been no India: Fa ...

If my family wanted to break India, there would have been no India: Fa ...

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
Gurdeep Singh of Tral releases debut Kashmiri album

Gurdeep Singh of Tral releases debut Kashmiri album 'Panun Kashmir'

Apr 15 | Javid Sofi
CPI (M) appeals people to vote against ‘communal’ govt, offers support ...

CPI (M) appeals people to vote against ‘communal’ govt, offers support ...

Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir
Mobile internet services restored, curfew relaxed for three hours in K ...

Mobile internet services restored, curfew relaxed for three hours in K ...

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway due to landslide

Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway due to landslide

Apr 15 | Agencies
China develops world

China develops world's first armed amphibious drone boat: Report

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
Stones hurled at Mehbooba

Stones hurled at Mehbooba's motorcade in Anantnag district

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
IMF likely to delay bailout package to Pakistan

IMF likely to delay bailout package to Pakistan

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
BJP creating fear psychosis among voters to win polls: Mehbooba

BJP creating fear psychosis among voters to win polls: Mehbooba

Apr 15 | Agencies
Govt assigns additional charges to 4 officers

Govt assigns additional charges to 4 officers

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Ganderbal-Sonmarg road opens for traffic

Ganderbal-Sonmarg road opens for traffic

Apr 15 | Umar Raina
India-Pak troops trade heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

India-Pak troops trade heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Army man dies of cardiac arrest in Poonch

Army man dies of cardiac arrest in Poonch

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO at Kulgam village

Forces launch CASO at Kulgam village

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Rockets kill 11 in Syria

Rockets kill 11 in Syria's Aleppo: State media

Apr 15 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 16, 2019 | Agencies

Act immediately, SC tells EC on hate speeches

              

The Supreme Court Monday told the Election Commission to respond immediately to hate speeches after the poll panel said it was "toothless" and "powerless" when the model code of conduct was violated.
In a sharp jibe at the Election Commission counsel, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said: "This is something you are duty bound to do. You have to be prompt, you have to act immediately. You can't drag it."
The court agreed to examine the statements made by BSP chief Mayawati, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.
A bench of Chief Justice Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna put the matter for consideration on Tuesday. The court sought the presence of the Election Commission official during the hearing.
Taking up a petition filed by NRI Harpreet Mansukhani, the bench sought to know from advocate Amit Sharma, appearing for the EC, regarding the nature of action that shall be initiated against the politicians for alleged hate speeches or statements seeking votes on the basis of religion or caste.
The Election Commission informed the court that its power was circumscribed and so it could only issue notice, then an advisory and lodge a criminal complaint on repeated violations.
The counsel for the poll body said it was "toothless" and "powerless" against hate and religious speeches made during the elections.
The apex court said that then it was appropriate to examine the scope of powers of the poll panel that is also a constitutional body.
The EC counsel said that in cases of complaints, it issues notice and seeks reply regarding the violation of the model code of conduct.
"We ask them to be careful and issue an advisory."
The counsel replied that it does not have power to de-recognise or disqualify the offending person. And if the candidate continues to to violate the Model Code of Conduct, then the poll body can file a compliant.
Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the petitioner, contended that the Election Commission already had vast power under the Article 324 of the Constitution.
The bench enquired from the EC counsel what action did it take against Adityanath on his statement on 'Modiji ki Sena' (Modi's Army).
The EC counsel said the matter was closed after his explanation but there were two matters wherein both Mayawati and Adityanath had to respond by April 12.
The petitioner pleaded before the court that it should take strict action against political parties if their spokespersons or leaders made speeches or make remarks in media specifically on religion and caste.
The petitioner requested the court to set up a committee under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge to monitor the election process and the Election Commission.
The petitioner informed the court that EC, in a historical perspective, was yet to act against political parties, although, under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, this was permissible.

News From Rising Kashmir

;