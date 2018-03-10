ACR Kupwara flags off sheep breeders for training

Rising Kashmir NewsKUPWARA:
MARCH 09: Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kupwara (ACR) Mohammad Abdulla Malik today flagged off 60 progressive breeders of the district for a day-long capacity building training cum tour programme.
The programme, organized by the Sheep Husbandry Department under ATMA scheme, is aimed to help breeders to acquaint themselves with the latest technology and practices in the Sheep Husbandry sector.
Speaking on the occasion, Malik stressed breeders to avail the benefit of modern technology used in sheep rearing. He advised them to make full use of the technology and rear genetically improved cross breed to start sheep farming viable income generating option. He also added that District Kupwara has huge potential in Sheep Husbandry sector owing to presence of lush green high land pastures and other natural endowments. He also advised breeders to be forthcoming in their needs and district administration shall facilitate their genuine demand.
The District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Kupwara Dr. Mohammad Sideeq Khatana said that day-long training cum tour programme of progressive is aimed to make them aware about various aspects of Sheep rearing, latest technology, better management and housing which will help them to achieve better result in sheep farming.
