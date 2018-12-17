ACR B’pora calls for zero-tolerance against encroachments

Bandipora, December 16:
Assistant Commissioner Revenue Bandipora Reyaz Ahmad Beigh on Saturday held an introductory meeting with the Revenue officials soon after taking charge of the office in Bandipora district.
The meeting was attended by Tehsildar headquarters, Mubashir Saleem Nazki, Tehsildar Bandipora Rouf Iqbal, President Patwar Assosciation Bandipora, Adil Murtaza and other senior officials and field functionaries of the revenue department.
On the occasion threadbare discussions were held over the functioning of the department. Officials informed the ACR about the development of various tasks taken up by the department including digitization of land records, restoration of State land, removal of encroachments besides other tasks.
Beigh urged the officials to work with extra zeal to complete the digitization process at earliest. He said the aim of digitization is to modernize management of land records, minimize the scope of land/property disputes, enhance transparency in the land records and facilitate guaranteed conclusive titles to immovable property.
He was informed that currently the scanning process is going on and the Ram Tech Software India has been assisting the government in the process. It was given out that regular training sessions are also conducted for the field staff for capacity building to ensure error-free digitization.
On the occasion ACR stressed on proper maintenance of land records. He said the department will soon hold mutation camps in various parts of the district for the convenience of the people.
During the meeting, officials also discussed the progress of anti-encroachment drive. ACR directed the officials to adopt zero-tolerance for the encroachments and urged them to launch a massive anti-encroachment drive in the district to retrieve the State land.
On the occasion, officials informed the ACR about the problems faced by them during the anti-encroachment drive. ACR assured them that the matter will be taken up with the Police to ensure security to the field staff during the drive. He also assured the field staff about the support from the department with regard to men and machinery and other resources.