Acme Sports Academy lifts Kabaddi trophy

Srinagar Dec 7:

Acme Sports Academy Srinagar clinched the trophy of the district Srinagar Kabaddi championship organised by District Srinagar Kabaddi Association under the aegis of J&K Amateur Kabaddi Association at Polo Ground Srinagar.

In the final, Acme Sports Academy defeated Zabarvan Kabaddi Club by 4 points.
For his outstanding performance in the title clash, Irfaan of Acme Sports Academy was declared player of the championship.
Sheikh Jahangeer was the declared organised secretary of the championship

 

