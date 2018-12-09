Acme Sports Academy lifts Kabaddi trophy

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Dec 7:
Acme Sports Academy Srinagar clinched the trophy of the district Srinagar Kabaddi championship organised by District Srinagar Kabaddi Association under the aegis of J&K Amateur Kabaddi Association at Polo Ground Srinagar.
In the final, Acme Sports Academy defeated Zabarvan Kabaddi Club by 4 points.
For his outstanding performance in the title clash, Irfaan of Acme Sports Academy was declared player of the championship.
Sheikh Jahangeer was the declared organised secretary of the championship