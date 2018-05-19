Acknowledge admin failures after rifle snatching incident: Omar to Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
National Conference (NC) Working President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Thursday asked Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to “acknowledge failures of her administration” in view of the incident in which militants decamped with three rifles from a police post in Srinagar on Thursday evening.
He said CM should stop looking towards New Delhi and Islamabad.
“Looted from the police at Dalgate, the heart of Srinagar’s up town & at the centre of our area of tourist accommodation. At some point the CM needs to stop looking at New Delhi & Islamabad to bail her out &start acknowledging the failures of her administration,” Omar wrote on Twitter after a picture of the looted rifles went viral on social media.
In a second such incident within two days in Srinagar, suspected militants yesterday looted three rifles from a police post in tourist hub of Dalgate.
Earlier, a rifle was snatched by suspected militants outside Kashmir University at Hazratbal. (KNS)