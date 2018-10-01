Achen residents’ woes continue

‘SMC forcing us to live in ‘slum-like’ colonies, won’t allow garbage dumping’
Cleaning process will take 4 more days: Commissioner SMC
‘SMC forcing us to live in ‘slum-like’ colonies, won’t allow garbage dumping’
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Sep 30:
Residents of Achen on the city outskirts have accused the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) of forcing them to live in 'slum-like' colonies due to the foul smell coming from the adjacent garbage dumping site and the sewage water.
The residents blocked the road leading to the dumping yard of SMC to stop its officials from dumping the garbage. With SMC officials carrying out the cleaning process at the site, the foul smell, locals said spreads to the whole area during evening hours thus making it difficult for the residents to even breathe.
Earlier, the SMC had assured that the process will take about 3-4 days but the foul smell emanating from the garbage site has no stopping as people continue to suffer. In the process, residents of Achen area Saturday took to streets and stopped the SMC from dumping garbage at the site.
Residents are now blaming authorities of making the adjoining Achen areas ‘slum-like colonies’ thus putting their life at risk as well.
“We have been appealing the authorities every now and then to shift the site because the foul smell emanating from the site is ominous. Not only the foul smell is an issue but the water table of the area has also been badly hit,” the residents of the area said.
They said they won’t allow the SMC to dump the garbage further at its will as they can’t risk their lives anymore.
“SMC is trying to acquire more land to extend the boundaries of the dumping site but we won’t allow them to do so,” the residents said.
Meanwhile, former minister Khemlata Wakhloo also joined the protesting residents and said grievances of locals are genuine and the authorities should listen to them.
SMC Commissioner, Peerzada Hafeezullah said since the validity of the agreement with the ERA has already ended, we are carrying out the cleaning process and have completed 60 per cent.
“Foul smell will end only when 100% work is done and it will take four more days. We don’t have the advanced technology here so the cleaning process is taking time,” Hafeezullah said.
musaibmehraj007@gmail.com