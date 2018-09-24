Achan dumping site posing threat to locals

Under construction decomposition site source of stinky smell, will be over in 2 days: SMC
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Sep 23:
People living around Achan-the largest dumping site in the summer capital are seen shutting the doors and windows of their houses during evening hours as the foul smell emanating from the dumping site has been posing them health risks.
The foul smell caused by the indiscriminate dumping of garbage in the area has posed a serious threat to the lives of people living around the site as the smell gets ominous during evening hours affecting them badly.
In the process, residents of Soura, Aanchar, Eidgah, Noorbagh are up in arms against the concerned authorities for failing to control the stinky smell emanating from the site.
Tariq Nabi, a resident of Zoonimar said, “As soon as the sun sets, the smell becomes strong and we fell like throwing it out. We are at risk of serious life threatening diseases and I request all my neighbours to take out some time and protest to let the authorities know how much we are suffering.”
Mushtaq Ahmad, another local resident said it is surprising to see how the authorities are exposing the local residents to this health threat. Also, the life of patients at SKIMS Soura is at risk with this stinky smell.
“The foul smell emanating from the garbage site has spread to the whole area thus putting our lives at risk especially children and elder people but the concerned authorities are paying no heed to our sufferings,” Ahmad said.
The locals have been appealing the authorities to address their concern. Nearly 450 metric tonnes of solid waste is produced in the city every day and is dumped at Achan, the only dumping site in the city.
Chief Sanitation Officer, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Ghulam Rasool admitted that the foul smell emanates from the dumping site and said they are trying to eliminate the smell by spraying disinfectants.
“Disinfectants are being sprayed 7-8 times a day. Actually a decomposition site is being constructed due to which the smell spreads in the evening hours,” Rasool said adding that the process of cleaning will take around two days and after that there will be no smell.
