Achabal observes shutdown over youth's death

June 20, 2019 | Shafat Mir

A shutdown was observed in Anantnag’sAchabal town and its adjacent areas for second consecutive day against the killing of a student during encounter.

Body of a youth, Nasir Ahmad Mir, 22, son of Fayaz Ahmad Mir of ChakAchabal was found near the encounter site of Badoora on Tuesday morning following which a spontaneous shutdown was observed here.

According to the family, Nasir had gone to work in their paddy field along with his father while the encounter was underway few meters away. The encounter claimed the life of a Pakistani JeM militant and a Major rank officer while two other soldiers and a major were injured in this gun battle.

“His father asked him to fetch tea from home as they were working in their paddy field. When he did not reach home till late evening and also did not answer his phone we suspected that he may have been taken away by the forces and were now planning to approach police the next morning. But his lifeless body was found near the encounter site in the morning only,” said, uncle of the deceased.

Nasir’s bloodied body had a bullet wound in the chest, he added.

Police on Tuesday said that they were investigating the circumstances of his death and have completed all the medico legal formalities on the body before handing it over to the family.