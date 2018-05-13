Ace golfer Shubhanker visits Jammu Tawi golf course

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, MAY 12:
Ace Golfer, Shubhanker Sharma, visited Jammu Tawi Golf Course and interacted with the local golfers and the management of JTGC, here today.
As per a handout issued by JTGC management, the 21 year old Golfer, having his roots in Jammu, has broken into top 100 grabbing 72nd position in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and also emerged as the highest ranked Indian in the world surpassing PGA tour regular Anirban Lahiri
“It was a proud moment for the JTGC management welcoming him and heartwarming experience for the young golfer himself” the handout stated.
On his visit, Sharma interacted with Secretary JTGC Manav Gupta, and appreciated the scenic 18-Hole golf course. Sharma, while playing in the Golf Course, was greatly impressed by the beautiful panorama surrounding sprawling lush green landscape. He said with picturesque view of Trikuta Hills in the North, Bahu fort, Jammu –Katra Railway lane in the South and Amar Mahal in the west, presents it as an attractive destination for the Golfers across the world.