Accused of ‘unwarranted intervention’, authorities put Sarpanch's oath ceremony on hold

M T RasoolBandipora, Dec 29:
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Appellate Authority) Bandipora on Saturday issued orders putting oath ceremony of a Sarpanch on hold after she was accused of “unwarranted intervention” by her neighbour.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Zahoor Ahmed Mir in a case of Nahida versus Mymoona issued orders putting oath ceremony of Sarpanch Halqa Bonkoot-A in abeyance.
The case reached the court of Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Zahoor Ahmed Mir after appellant Nahida Begum W/o Qadir Ahmed Malik appealed under and interms of Sec. 43 JK Panchayat Raj Act seeking cancellation of Election of Sarpanch for Halqa Bonakoot —A.
Nahida pleading therein that in response to SRO 405, Dated 16-09-2018 and Election notification, that she had made up her mind to contest the election for the post of Sarpanch of Halqa Bonakoot-A of District Bandipora “for the unwarranted intervention on behalf of Respondent No. I Maymoona ( who is now Sarpanch) and in action on the part of respondent 2 to 3, her right to contest the elections got infringed” Plea reads.
Pertinently appellant Nahida accused respondents of harassing and threatening her when she intended to file nominations papers during the elections process for the panchyat Halqa A of Bonkoot.
“I have earlier field complaint in police station where the accused admitted to her fault and apologized, now I am seeking justice” learned counsel quoted respondent saying.
Order further says “Issue notice to the other side to attend office of the U/s on 31-12-2018 at 12:00 noon sharp. Meanwhile, the oath ceremony in respect of the Sarpanch Halqa Bonakoot —A shall remain in abeyance”.