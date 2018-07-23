About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Accused escapes from lockup in Reasi, sub-inspector suspended

Press Trust of India

Jammu:

 A 26-year-old man, who was facing charges of attempt to murder, escaped from a police lockup in Reasi district, following which a sub-inspector was suspended, police said today.
The accused, Rohit Singh, was arrested last week along with his brother and one more person in connection with an attempt to murder case registered against them in the local police station, the official said.
He said the accused complained of suffocation after which he was allowed to move out from his cell, from where he fled the police station.
Sub-Inspector Abdul Kabir Wani has been placed under suspension in connection with the incident, the official said, adding a fresh case was registered against the accused and a hunt launched to nab him.

