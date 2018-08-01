Accused cop asked VDC members to make false statements before CB

Javid AhmadSrinagar, July 31:
The police sub-Inspector Anand Dutta, who is one of the eight accused in brutal gang rape and murder of eight-year-nomad old girl in Kathua, had asked the Village Defence Committee (VDC) members to make false statement before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch investigating the matter.
This was revealed by Crime Branch in its supplementary charge sheet filed before the before Pathankot District and Sessions Judge Tejwinder Singh.
According to CB investigation, the VDC members, who had remained associated with the search to locate the victim, through Police Post Dinga Amb and had been examined, were re-examined. “It transpired that the accused SI Anand Dutta had asked the VDC members to make false statements before the SIT”.
Based on the facts disclosed on perusal of call details and duty roaster of accused Tilak Raj (head constable), the VDC members were re-summoned, the charge sheet states.
“On being re-examined, they (VDC members) have unequivocally deposed that they had conducted search for missing girl on January 12 and 17 only. But at the time of their initial deposition, they were called by accused Dutta and directed to make a false statement before the investigating officer of Crime Branch that the search for the missing girl was conducted by them continuously from January 12 to 17,” it states.
In order to ascertain the veracity and truthfulness of the statement made by VDC members, the CB investigators obtained DD extracts of relevant dates from concerned Police Post.
The investigation states that examination of the DD extracts reveals that VDC members had not been deputed to Rasana for searching the victim but were deputed for some other duties.
According to the charge sheet, the statements made by VDC members on re-examination have been fully corroborated by the documentary evidence. “The call detail records and duty roaster of accused Tilak Raj of the relevant dates are part of the supplementary charge sheet.”
The accused Dutta and Tilak Raj, who are facing charges of indulging in corruption and destroying crucial evidence, have already been terminated along with two SPOs by the state police.
The two cops are accused of receiving Rs 400000 from one of the prime accused and main conspirator of the crime, Shanji Ram to help him and his son Vishal Jangotra escape the law.
Dutta is also accused of creating false evidence during the initial investigation that he was part of.
The bank account of Shanji, according to the charge sheet, reveals that he had withdrawn money ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1, 00,000 on different dates in December 2017 and January 2018.
“It transpired that during the period of money withdrawal, accused Sanji had neither undertaken any constructional activity nor had he acquired any valuable asset nor was any social function solemnised in his family—the fact corroborated by the witnesses,” states the charge sheet.
It discloses that the bank account statement of Dutta reveals a downward trend in the withdrawals made by him in January and February as compared to preceding months.
“The bank account statement of Tilak Raj revealed a drop in the withdrawals made by him during January as compared to preceding month as well the succeeding month,” the CB investigation states.
The 8-year-old nomad girl had gone missing from Rasana village in Kathua on January 10 and a week later her body was recovered near a Devsthan at Rasana village.
According to Crime Branch investigation, the minor kept in devasthan, where she was drugged, gang-raped killed and later her body was dumped in bushes in the village.
Besides Shanji, Dutta and Tilak Raj, other five accused in the brutal crime are Shanji’s nephew, his son Vishal, Special Police Officers Deepak Khajuria and Surrender Kumar and civilian Parvesh Kumar.
