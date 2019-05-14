Accused being treated as adult, panel to determine his age: Police

May 14, 2019 | M T Rasool / Javid Ahmad

Principal, clerk detained for issuing wrong DOB certificate to accused

Court seeks status report from Police

The prime accused in rape of a three-year-old girl in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district is being treated by police as a major and not juvenile.

Senior officials said the accused Tahir Ahmad Mir is being treated as major (above 18 years) and not a juvenile as indicative of his physique.

They said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was an adult and he has also not yet produced any evidence before the investigators to prove his actual age.

“We are treating the accused as major. But, the competent board will determine his age,” a senior police told Rising Kashmir.

He said the investigators were focused on ascertaining the crime and collection of evidence.

“So far all the collected evidence establishes the crime has been committed by the accused,” the police officer said.

Another official said medical samples, garments, hair and others, both of the victim and the accused have also been taken and sent for examination to Forensic Science Laboratory Srinagar.

“The final opinion will come from FSL,” he said.

Police has also detained Principal and clerk of the private school to probe the issuance of Date of Birth (DOB) certificate in favour of accused.

A police official said Principal High School Islamia Educational Trust Trigam Ali Mohammad Thakur, and the school clerk Khursheed Ahmad were summoned by Sumbal police along with school records and subsequently detained for further questioning.

“The DoB certificate issued by the school in favour of accused is wrong. The role of principal and clerk is also being investigated,” he said.

Police has registered an FIR no. 81/2019 under section 363,342,376 and a Special Investigating Team (SIT) comprising SDPO Sumbal, SHO Sumbal and a senior police officer is investigating the case.

The main accused Mir was already arrested by police.

The incident has triggered outrage in Kashmir while a spontaneous shutdown was observed on several parts amid protests, demanding exemplary punishment to the accused.

Meanwhile, a court in Bandipora has sought a detailed status report on investigation about the case from the police.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Bandipora, Raja Mohammad Tasleem directed police to submit the detailed status report about the case.

The court noted that “the occurrence (of the crime) has taken an ugly turn and has also created law and order problem in the entire district and there is public outcry with regard to occurrence as well.”

“Keeping into account the fact and circumstances of the case and also gravity of offence, concerned SIT is directed to submit a status report of the matter positively by 14 May 2019 along with the case dairy,” reads the court order issued today.

The court directed the SIT to send a member of investigation team, who is well acquainted with the matter, to appraise this court about the investigations







