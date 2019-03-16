About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 16, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Accumulated snow cuts off 100 Kupwara schools

Five days after the re-opening of schools, almost a hundred government schools in different areas of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are cut off and yet to re-open due to accumulated snow.
Locals blamed the district administration for failing to clear the accumulated snow from the roads, respective school courtyards and roofs and termed the government’s approach as “lackadaisical”.
District President Teachers Forum Kupwara, Muhammad Amin Khan told Rising Kashmir that about 100 schools were yet to be cleared of the thick-accumulated snow.
He said in Machil area, there were two higher secondary schools, a high school, and six to seven middle schools but most of these schools were under 10-feet snow.
“There is no access as well. It is the job of the district administration to clear the snow but as of now, despite extending winter vacations, they have failed to clear the roads,” Khan said.
He said the closed schools were affecting the studies of the students.
Jumgand area of the district has a high school, two middle schools, and three primary schools but nothing has been done to clear these of snow till now.
There is no access to these schools as the accumulated snow of around 11 feet is yet to get cleared.
Likewise, in Badnambal area of the district, a high school, four middle schools and three primary schools remain cut off.
“It will take one more month to clear the road of snow,” Khan said.
In Keran area of the district, there are around 15 to 20 government schools including primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools and the roads leading to the schools have not been cleared of the accumulated snow.
Herkin Top, which is the only way to access these schools, continues to remain covered under the snow. Similarly, from Sadhna Top area, there is no access to many schools.
Of these 100 schools, no school has less than 4 feet of accumulated snow and there is no access to them.
Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Garg said, “I will get in touch with the CEO and see the feasibility of the opening of the schools. These are avalanche-prone areas and most of the roads in the district are under the Army and Beacon. However, I have called for a meeting on Monday to discuss the issue,” he said.

