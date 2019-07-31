About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Accreditation program on quality assurance, good lab practices inaugurated at SKIMS

A two-day accreditation program on quality assurance and good lab practices was today inaugurated at Sher i Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).
The programme is unique in the sense that it shall pave a way to get the Clinical Biochemistry lab as the first lab in the state to get accredited at SKIMS by 'The quality assurance council of India'.
Prof Venkatesh Thuppil popularly known as 'The lead man of India' was the chief guest at the occasion. He emphasized on raising awareness about quality evaluation of clinical tests among the general public so that they don’t have to compromise on the quality of test results. He congratulated the SKIMS administration for taking lead role in getting clinical biochemistry lab accredited. He hoped that other institutes from the state would also follow the suit.
Prof Abbas Ali Mehdi, Vice Chancellor Era University Lucknow who was the guest of honor, expressed his happiness over the conduct of this event and congratulated Dr Syed Mudassar, HOD Cl. Biochemistry for taking up such a big challenge.
Director SKIMS Prof O J Shah deliberated on the legacy that SKIMS right from its inception has been carrying forward and asserted the younger generation medical students to take a cue from the stalwarts in the field of medicine.
Medical Superintendent SKIMS Prof Farooq Jan deliberated upon the entire preparations and the highs and lows the team went through in pursuit of conducting this event.
Around 350 delegates from across the country participated in the event. Along the sidelines of the conference, a model competition for the students showcasing their scientific talent and creativity was also conducted.

 

