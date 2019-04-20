Accountant General unable to authorize revised pension in 80 percent cases: Pensioners

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Treasuries must be authorized revise pension in pending cases’

Pensioners of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday alleged that Accountant General of the State of not being able to authorize the revised pension in 80 percent of the cases.

In a statement, the pensioners said, “The purpose of submitting the cases through Pension Sanctioning Authorities is also not understandable as they have only signed the application form format filled by Pensioners,” they said.

“The Govt is requested to review its earlier orders and authorize the concerned treasury officers to revise the pension, in the Pending cases, immediately. One year has elapsed since the order of implementation of 7th Pay Commission and the A.G. Office seems to be helpless or deliberately putting the pre-January 1, (2016) pensioners to knock at the doors of Accountant General office.

Sharing details, the pensioners have said that in pursuance of Government order number 222-F of 2018 dated April 24, 2018 sanction has been accorded to the revision of pre-January, 1 (2016) Pensioners including Family Pensioners by following two formulations.

These formulations include the existing pension / E.P is to be multiplied by factor 2.57 to arrive at the value of Revised Pension / Family Pension. The amount so arrived was required to be rounded to the next higher rupee subject to minimum of Rs 9000 per month. The treasury officers or the paying branches of J&K Bank have paid pension as per this formulation as an interim measure without further authorization from the Accountant General, they said.

“In formulation two, pension was required to be revised by notionally fixing their pay in the pay matrix in the level corresponding to the pay scale at which they retired or died as the case may be.”

The pensioners said that to make the things easier, concordance tables were also enclosed with the Govt order cited above for convenience of pension disbursing authorities.

Since, the concordance tables were framed for full pension and in cases where the retired employee had less than the prescribed minimum qualifying service for full pension, the revision pension is to be reduced accordingly.

“For revising Pension / F.P as per formulation- II, the Formal Pension Revision is to be authorized by the Accountant General (A and E) and the Treasury Officers, who have heretofore been authorized to revise the pension, were not authorized to do so,” they added.

They said that an application in the form of a proforma was devised by Govt for revision of pension / F.P to be submitted by the pension sanctioning authorities to the A.G and this process involved a lot of inconvenience, hardship and humiliation to the age old pensioners and especially the disabled ones.

They said that therefore, the pensioners / family pensioners were made to move to their offices from where they had retired and in case of Retired Gazetted Officers. “Pensioners had to approach their heads of Departments / administrative departments. This caused untold humiliation to the senior citizens / super senior citizens. The officers in the Finance Department were perhaps unaware of the situation the pensioners were likely to face.”

