Accountant General inaugurates National Pension Adalat at Srinagar

SRINAGAR SEPTEMBER 18:
Accountant General (AG), Shourjo Chatterjee, Tuesday inaugurated National Pension Adalat (NPA) with an aim to resolve the grievances of the pensioners.
On the occasion, AG said that NPA is a part of good governance and efforts are on to minimize the hardships of the pensioners. He said the department has been able to bring about greater transparency and that status of the pension cases is being uploaded on departmental website weekly which can be easily accessed by the pensioners. He also assured that the department would settle the remaining revision cases in due course of time.
Earlier, Deputy Accountant General (Accounts), Sangeeta Purswani gave a detailed appraisal about the pending pension cases.
Later, the Accountant General also launched SMS service that will inform the pensioners about the status of their cases. He said through the service, the department will inform the pensioners about acknowledgements, received case, return cases, approved cases.
He assured the pensioners that their grievances would be addressed in the stipulated time frame.
AG also distributed the hard copy of pension report among the pensioners on the occasion.