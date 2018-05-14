Accountability, transparency key to development: Altaf

Calls for judicious use of resources
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Minister for Finance, Labour& Employment, Syed Altaf Bukhari Saturday said that accountability and transparency holds key to development.
According to an official, Altaf claimed the present dispensation is committed to provide a clean and efficient administration to people.
The Minister stated this while chairing District Development Board (DDB) meeting of Anantnag district to discuss and approve the annual district plan, the official added.
The official said that the meeting was also attended by Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Abdul Rehman Veeri, Minister for Tourism Tasaduq Hussain Mufti, Vice Chairman Gujjar &Bakerwal Adversary Board Gulzar Ahmad Khatana and others.
Stressing on the judicious use of resources, Altaf Bukhari, who is also Chairman of DDB Anantnag, impressed upon the officers to put in their sincere and dedicated efforts for proper utilization of the funds allocated under various schemes. He also directed HODs to conduct frequent field visits to monitor the quality and pace of developmental works.
He impressed upon the officers to work with added zeal and zest. He said that accountability and transparency in the administration is the key to develop a people-centric mechanism.
On the occasion, he directed the Director Technical Education that vocational courses like carpentry, catering, mobile repairing, fashion design courses etc should be introduced on an immediate basis in the newly constructed Polytechnic College Larkipora.
The Minister also asked the DDC to hold regular meetings to assess the implementation of the developmental and welfare schemes adding that the officers concerned will be made accountable for their work.
The board approved an annual outlay of Rs. 202. 19 crore for the year 2018-19.
Earlier, the District Development Commissioner Mohammad Younis Malik briefed the meeting about the achievements made under various sectors in the district. He said that against an availability of Rs.199.03 crore for the year 2017-18, an expenditure of Rs.193.39 crore has been made amounting to 97.17% of the total availability.
He also highlighted the socio-economic indicators of the district in terms of healthcare, education, availability of infrastructure and the level of literacy and unemployment.
Giving break-up of the expenditure, the DDC said that under PHE sector Rs.16.38 crore were spent on 26 water supply schemes in the district. While as under MGNREGA an expenditure of Rs.105.90 crore was made up to the end of March 2018 which among others include completion of 3407 works, 88620 job cards and generating Rs.41.88 lakh man days.
Similarly, under PMAY 1537 cases were sanctioned out of 3503 cases and the first instalment in favour of 1286 beneficiaries has also been released.
Under health sector, Rs.267.8 lakh was approved including Rs 151.29 lakh for regular schemes and Rs. 115.79 lakh under NABARD.
Whereas, under R&B sector 394.50 Kms have been macadamized against a target of 405.40 Kms during the year 2017-18. It was given out that 100% expenditure has been done under district sector during the said period. Likewise, cent percent work was done under NABARD in the district, while as work is in full swing on other projects under various schemes and will be completed within the stipulated time period.
The meeting was briefed that 36 mega projects costing Rs 828.20 crore are being executed in the district and are under various phases of completion which among others include Government Medical College Dialgam Anantnag, 300-bedded district hospital, Polytechnic College Larkipora, Bye pass Mehndi Kaddal to Ashajipora, Trauma Hospital Bijbehara, beautification of River Jehlum at Padshahibagh, Shopping Arcade Bijbehara, Simthan bye pass road, Shopping Complex in old SRTC Yard, Ice Skating Ring Pahalgam, Fruit and Vegetable Terminal Market Jablipora, and Septage Management at Urunhal.
With regard to Education sector, the meeting was informed that, against an availability of Rs. 356.71 lakh, an expenditure of Rs. 348.76 lakh has been made on elementary and secondary education. Similarly, 66406 students were covered under midday meals scheme and free textbooks under SSA district plan was provided to 63640 students.
Around 3856 students of Pahari speaking community, 15076 students of Gujjar &Bakarwal Community were provided scholarships, while as under SSA five ongoing high school buildings were completed and additional accommodation for 6 upgraded schools was completed under RMSA.
The board resolved that the sectoral allocations shall be reviewed in light of the priorities which shall be laid down by the DDB aiming at increasing healthcare and banking infrastructure, focusing on horticulture preferably in high-density orchards, reviewing and resurrecting the animal and sheep husbandry sectors and impetus to the local economy.