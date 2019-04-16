Accountability in State

April 16, 2019 |

Despite the assurances by successive governments to enhance the accountability grid in the state and take punitive actions against the erring officials, the administration continues to move on the deviated path. Accountability in governance is of import as officials have been making a mockery of rules and regulations. One of the mechanisms to check the abuse of official position and therefore corruption is declaring the assets. Anti-graft bodies often compare the assets and whenever they find any discrepancy like disproportionate assets accrued on the account of any official they watchdogs start the investigation. The biggest hurdle, however, is the skewed process of declaring assets as many officials with casual approach brush it under the carpet. On one pretext or the other, the erring officials do not disclose their assets and try to evade being noticed. As has been witnessed in the state, declaring assets to designated Authorities has not only been defeated by political executives but also the government officials, which in turn has dented the image of good governance in the state. The orders regarding the same had been issued by the state head but very little has been done to bolster the frail accountability system that is in place in the state. The General Administration Department (GAD) had issued word of warning to the officials who had failed to make public their assets. Similar measures had been taken to curb the unlawful accretion of assets, usually done by corrupt officers. The government had promised the people of the state to take a tough stand against corruption and corrupt officials. The State Vigilance Organization and the State Accountability Commission (SAC) have not been strengthened to tackle the offenders. SAC that needed powers to keep political interventions at bay has not seen any change of status in the last several years. As government is yet to come out of the slumber, it has been alleged that officials have been working to defeat any such move aimed to declaration of assets or tightening the noose around the tainted officials. The PDP-BJP government after the formation of the government said it would go hard on the offenders. But only lip service was seen. Even the Governor administration promised that it would clean the mess by taking strong action against officials as well institutions that have not been conforming to the set rules. As the state prepares itself for the next government, the concern remains unaddressed. No party or government so far has vowed to make the state corruption-free and then acted on its own script.