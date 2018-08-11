Accession of Article 35-A in JK

Mohd. Umar Sufiyan
As per the Indian constitution Article 35-A empowers the Jammu Kashmir State’s legislature to define “permanent residents” of it and provide unique constitutional rights. Due to the presidential order in 1954, Article35-A was added with the then Jammu Kashmir Government’s concurrence.
During the period of Dogras rule this law was imposed through the notifications of 1927 and 1932, for the state subjects and rights of permanent residents of Jammu Kashmir. These residents have been issued a certificate, which entitles them to special benefits in employment and Aids etc.
The biggest advantage being that only permanent residents have the right to own and buy property in the state. The migrants were also regulated by this law and the J&K joined India due to implement of accession signed by the Dogra ruler Hari Singh In October 1947. The popular leader Sheikh Abdullah took over reins from Dogras ruler, after the accession of the JK state.
The addition of Article 370 in the constitution by him, and negotiated the political relationship of JK with New Delhi in 1949. It guarantees special status to JK, restricting Union’s legislative powers over three areas: defence, foreign affairs and communications.
Similarly, the Article 370 gives autonomous status to the State of Jammu Kashmir.
By the Presidents order in 1954 several provisions were extended to JK and the Article 35-A was inserted then. The constitution of Jammu Kashmir was framed in 1956 and retained Maharaja’s definition of permanent residents: before 1911 all persons born or settled within the state or after having lawfully acquired immovable property resident in the state for not less than ten years prior to that date.
From Jammu Kashmir all of emigrants, including those who migrated to Pakistan, are considered state subjects. The descendants of emigrants are considered state subjects for two generations.
From permanent settlement in the state, permanent law prohibits non-permanent residents of it and acquiring immovable property.
The process under Article 368 involves the Parliament and in certain cases, evens the state legislatures, to carry out any amendment to the Constitution.
However, Article 35-A was inserted by an Order of the President, which means by the exclusive exercise of the executive's power. The fundamental rights are the most privileged part of our Constitution and can't be violated under any circumstances.
The Article 370 of the Constitution grants special status to Jammu Kashmir, in which the Article 35-A disallows people from the rest of India from buying or owning immovable property in the state, settles permanently, or get state government job.
Article 35-A protects the rights of the people with respect to employment, property and aids by the state government whereas Article 370 protects and grants special status to the sovereignty of the state giving power to make a separate set of laws to be applied for its governance.
The Jammu Kashmir constitution was adopted on November 17, 1956, and defined a Permanent Resident of the state as a person who has a state subject on May 14, 1954, or who has been a permanent resident of the state for 10 years, and has “legally acquired immovable property in the state”.
The Jammu Kashmir State legislature can alter the definition of Permanent Resident through a law passed with two-thirds majority. Article 14 of the Constitution of India, as has been made applicable to the State of Jammu Kashmir, thus, gave equal protection of laws to the state subjects/citizens as a class apart.
Similarly, Article 19(1) (f) of the Constitution of India, which has been made applicable to the State of Jammu Kashmir and till date continues to be in force in the state, recognizes the right to own, hold and dispose of property, which right otherwise is inherent in the state subjects/citizens of the State of Jammu Kashmir, who stand defined in terms of Elans/Orders of His Highness and the Constitution of Jammu Kashmir.
The Article 35-A protects the demographic status of the Jammu Kashmir State in its prescribed constitutional form. It has been applied to the State of Jammu Kashmir, not only recognizes but clarifies the already existing constitutional and legal position and does not extend something new to it.
Author studies at JamiaMilliaIslamia, New Delhi