January 09, 2019


Accept Pak’s peace offer, initiate dialogue: Mehbooba to GoI

Srinagar

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday urged Government of India (GoI) to accept the “peace offer” from Pakistan and initiate dialogue to put an end to violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

“If the Army Chief can advocate for talks with Taliban then why different standards when it comes to our own people?,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

She was reacting to the statement of Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat who has said there should be negotiations with the Taliban, but without conditions.

“Accept peace offer from Pakistan, initiate dialogue with Hurriyat and other stakeholders put an end to the vicious cycle of violence in J&K,” Mehbooba wrote.

