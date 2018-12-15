ACC condoles Gani’s demise

Srinagar, Dec 14:
Awami Action Committee patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of party's district president for Bandipora Master Abdul Gani. Mirwaiz said that the contributions of deceased towards the freedom movement will always be remembered.
Mirwaiz expressing his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family, said deceased was the active member of AAC who remained steadfast and committed towards the freedom struggle throughout his life. Mirwiaz said the deceased didn't only face the imprisonment but countless problems for being the active worker of the AAC. Despite facing harassment and intimidation for advocating people's struggle, the deceased didn't budge and remained rock solid towards his mission, Mirwaiz said.
He said the death of Master Abdul Gani has created a void in the ranks of AAC which is difficult to fill.
Meanwhile, Mirwaiz also expressed his heartfelt condolences with the editor of English daily Kashmir Reader Haji Hayat Bhat on the demise of his mother at Kadlabal Pampore. Mirwaiz prayed for the departed soul and extended solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved family.