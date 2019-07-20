ACB to intensify drive against corruption

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tainted PSU officials under scanner

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has decided to widen its ambit to check rampant corruption and to crack whip on “big fish”— enjoying prime posts in various government owned corporations.

Reliable sources told Kashmir News Service (KNS), that feeling upbeat over the recent directions and praises from the Union Home Minister, the ACB has decided to put on its radar, the prime institutions of Jammu and Kashmir to check the rampant corruption, nepotism and illegal appointments.

“Yes, we are going to cast our net in the coming days on various government owned corporations where there are reports of corruption and mass bungling of government funds besides strong reports of fake appointments and favouritism,” sources privy to the ACB’s plan told KNS.

Sources said that the ACB is set to catch-hold of big fish involved in malpractices, mass bungling, illegal appointments and misuse of official appointments.

Sources said that the ACB is also planning to crackdown on various boards in the state.

At present the ACB officials revealed that they are busy with collaborating various evidences with regard to the case of J&K Bank. “Questioning of various Bank officials have been completed and evidences are being put in order to find out the reality in the complaints filed before the ACB,” an official in the ACB said.

J&K government had sacked the former Bank chairman Pervez Ahmed Nengroo and appointed R K Chibber as an interim chairman of the Bank after raiding the Corporate office of the Bank twice a day.

The ACB officials had questioned the former chairman Pervez and also some official of the Human Resources division of the Bank.

There were allegations that during Pervez’s tenure at least 1200 illegal appointments had taken place, while as mass bungling and favouritism besides huge loans against small mortgages were also witnessed in the Bank.

It is to mention here that the central government has taken a serious note of prevailing corruption in Jammu and Kashmir.

Since the day Bharatiya Janata Party has returned to power for the second term at the Centre, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir have got more teeth.

In the recent past the ACB sleuths have raided the residences and office premises of top leaders. “This is for the first time that the noose is being tightened around them. During the past thirty years none of the governments dared to act against these leaders,” said one of the social activists.

He said that on many occasions the elected regimes did make a beginning to catch the big fishes but these fishes were spared for one or other reason.