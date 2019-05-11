ACB takes to social media to combat corruption

May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has initiated tech-savvy initiatives using popular social network platforms and instant messaging services including Twitter handle @JKACB and Facebook page J&K Anti Corruption Bureau to combat corruption.

The official spokesperson said while launching the accounts of Anti Corruption Bureau in Srinagar, Anand Jain, IPS, Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, said that the free flow of information from social media will not only help in getting information about corruption but it will also help to maintain efficiency in the functioning of Anti Corruption Bureau.

ACB is also in the process of revamping its own website to make it more people friendly where complainants can lodge complaints in a user-friendly interface. Also a toll free number and WhatsApp number will be made available for free accessibility of the general public shortly.



