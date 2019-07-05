ACB lifts records from Govt Ranbir Press

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team on Thursday seized some record for verification allegedly pertaining to distribution of arrears, from Ranbir Singh Government Press, Ambphalla, Jammu.

While the ACB team was checking records and enquiring in the Ranbir Singh, the employees resisted the media reports claiming that it was not the raid.

The ACB had allegedly come following a complaint filed by the son of one of the employees namely Surinder Kumar alleging that Managing Director of Ranbir Press demanded bribe for release of arrears.

As soon as the news spread about the ACB team raiding the Press, media men rushed to the spot but they faced resistance from the employees.

Later, General Manager MS Qadri himself invited media men and tried to clarify that he had not demanded any bribe from the employee, whose son went to ACB and lodged a complaint which led to the raid – denied by the employees and GM Ranbir Singh Press, clarifying that it was not a raid.

“That person had already filed complaint before the Chief Secretary and Governor against me and I have filed deformation case against him,” said Qadri, while denying allegations and informed that the ACB was provided the needed documents; they needed for investigation following the complaint.

He said that they had to release arrears but the department had no funds, for which, they had written to the higher-ups. “As we had some funds pending, we utilized them as arrears in favour of some of the employees, selected for the purpose by the union president of the employees,” he claimed.