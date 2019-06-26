ACB launches ‘Call-Whatsapp’ helpline

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Tuesday launched call and whatsapp helpline.

In a statement issued here, ACB spokesperson said the citizens can report demands for bribe/ corruption through social messenger and also through call on mobile 9419678060. The spokesperson said the motive of ACB behind announcing a whatsapp and call helpline is to encourage citizens to report cases of corruption and bribe demands.

While launching the whatsapp and call helpline in Srinagar, Anand Jain, Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau said whatsapp has become a very popular medium of communication and people are more comfortable using it. Moreover, whatsapp will also enable the complainant to post picture and videos of any complaints through electronic medium in real time basis.