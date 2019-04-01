ACB Jammu books former revenue officials involved in land grabbing case

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Anti-Corruption Bureau Jammu on Monday registered a case against two revenue officials Ghulam Hussain (former Tehsildar) and Mohd Farooq (former Patwari) at Rajpur Kamila.

The duo were booked after an enquiry conducted by Departmental Vigilance Officer that found the two involved in the misuse and abuse of their official position in two illegal land deals.

The officials said formal investigations has been set into motion.