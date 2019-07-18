ACB holds workshop on ‘Investigation of Disproportionate Asset Cases’

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A workshop on ‘Investigation of Disproportionate Asset Cases’ was conducted by Anti Corruption Bureau J&K (Hqrs) Srinagar here on Wednesday.

All the branch SSsP, Prosecutors and Investigating officers of Police Stations ACB Srinagar, ACB Anantnag and ACB Baramulla participated in the workshop. The aim of the workshop was to acquaint officers of Anti Corruption Bureau J&K with the procedure and guidelines for investigation into disproportionate asset cases. The workshop was chaired by Anand Jain, Director Anti Corruption Bureau J&K who deliberated upon various aspects of investigation of disproportionate cases against the public servants through Power Point presentation. The officers of ACB were enlightened with the latest procedure as required under law for investigation of such cases. Stress was laid upon to adopt professionalism and set legal procedure in the investigation of such case. The officers were enlightened with the latest law and judgments of the Apex Court and those of the J&K High Court in this regard.

During presentation special reference was made to the invoking of provisions of Section 8-B of J&K PC Act-2006 which gives powers to the Superintendent of Police of Anti Corruption Bureau regarding attachment/seizure of the properties of the accused raised by him by indulging in illegal and corrupt practices constitutes criminal misconduct. The officers were enlightened with the provisions and procedure laid down in J&K PC Act-Svt. 2006 as per latest amendments. The officers were also enlightened with the guidelines laid down in J&K Vigilance Manual-2008 regarding the investigation/prosecution of disproportionate asset cases registered against the accused public servants.