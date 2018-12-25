ACB convicts Patwari for corruption

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 24:
The Court of Additional Special Judge Anti-Corruption Bureau Kashmir Srinagar presided by R. N. Wattal convicted accused the then Patwari Halqa Aarth Budgam in Case FIR No. 15/2009 of Police Station VOK (now ACB Kashmir) for demanding and accepting Rs. 5000 from the complainant as illegal gratification for processing the file relating to depositing pending levy of the land of the complainant.
After the conclusion of the trial, the Court sentenced the accused Shafa-tul Rehman son of Abdur Rehman of Dabtal, Zainakadal for one year imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 10000 for the commission of offence under section 5(1) (d) r/w 5(2) J&K P.C Act and six months imprisonment with fine of Rs. 3000 for commission of offence under Section 161 RPC and further imprisonment of three months in case of default of payment of fine. The state was represented by Gh Jeelani, CPO ACB Srinagar.
The accused was taken into custody and was sent to Central Jail Srinagar to undergo the sentence awarded.